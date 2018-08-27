Water gushes from broken main near Chukchansi Park, threatening Grizzlies game

A water main broke in downtown Fresno on Monday, creating a sinkhole and flooding the area of Inyo Avenue and H Street near Chukchansi Park — and threatening whether a Fresno Grizzlies baseball game could be held as scheduled.
The water main break was called into the Fresno Fire Department about 4:50 p.m.
The fire department and Fresno police arrived to secure the scene, while a city truck showed up and a city employed found the shut-off valve and turned it off.
Water flooded the area and went into storm drains. It appears that water supply to Chukchansi Park was affected.
A Fresno Grizzlies game was scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and the Triple-A team was evaluating whether it could still host the game.
