Water gushes from broken main near Chukchansi Park, threatening Grizzlies game

By Lewis Griswold

August 27, 2018 06:14 PM

A water main broke in downtown Fresno on Monday, creating a sinkhole and flooding the area of Inyo Avenue and H Street near Chukchansi Park — and threatening whether a Fresno Grizzlies baseball game could be held as scheduled.

The water main break was called into the Fresno Fire Department about 4:50 p.m.

The fire department and Fresno police arrived to secure the scene, while a city truck showed up and a city employed found the shut-off valve and turned it off.

Water flooded the area and went into storm drains. It appears that water supply to Chukchansi Park was affected.

A Fresno Grizzlies game was scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and the Triple-A team was evaluating whether it could still host the game.

