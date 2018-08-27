Pregnant woman hit by drunk driver, police say. She gave birth after the crash

A woman gave birth by emergency C-section after a drunk driver plowed into the car she was in, Porterville police said.
About 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a white Honda sedan ran the stop sign at Morton Avenue and York Street and hit a Buick sedan, police said.
Three people in the Buick were injured. One was treated at the scene, and a second suffered serious injuries and was taken to Sierra View Medical Center and was in intensive care.
The third passenger, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital where she underwent an emergency C-section due to pregnancy complications, police said.
“It appears mother and baby will make a full recovery,” police said.
Carlos Ortiz, 27, of Porterville, the driver of the Honda, was driving with a 0.17 percent blood alcohol level, police said. Additionally, his driver’s license had been suspended due to a prior DUI.
He was arrested and booked into the Tulare County jail after being treated for minor injuries.
The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Porterville police at 559-782-7400.
