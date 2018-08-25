4-year-old in critical condition after near-drowning in Clovis, police say

The Clovis Police Department is investigating a near-drowning incident that left a 4-year-old boy in critical condition Saturday.

Police Service Officer Ty Wood said officers, firefighters and medical staff responded around 3:30 p.m. to reports of a drowning at a home in the 2100 block of Alamos Avenue, south of Shaw Avenue and west of Armstrong Avenue. Emergency responders immediately performed CPR on the boy, who was then rushed to a hospital.

Wood said the details surrounding the incident are still unclear as investigators piece it together. The boy’s family was home at the time of the incident, Wood said.

Wood said police staff is providing support to the family as the boy is treated at a hospital.