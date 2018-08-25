Elderly man and his pit bull are missing. Have you seen them?

A 78-year-old Reedley man is missing and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating him.
Pedro Galan left a home near Manning and Alta avenues east of Reedley on Friday around 6 p.m, according to a news release.
He was last seen heading to a nearby store with his black, white and brown pit bull named Donnie.
Galan suffers from dementia, deputies say, adding that it causes him to lose his sense of direction.
He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, black pants and black dress shoes.
The sheriff’s office search-and-rescue team is actively looking for Galan, the news release says.
Anyone with information about Galan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 559-600-3111.
