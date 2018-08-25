78-year-old Pedro Galan, who suffers from dementia, has been missing since Friday evening from Reedley. He and his dog, Donnie, were last seen walking near Manning and Alta avenues in Reedley, California.
78-year-old Pedro Galan, who suffers from dementia, has been missing since Friday evening from Reedley. He and his dog, Donnie, were last seen walking near Manning and Alta avenues in Reedley, California. Fresno County Sheriff's Office
78-year-old Pedro Galan, who suffers from dementia, has been missing since Friday evening from Reedley. He and his dog, Donnie, were last seen walking near Manning and Alta avenues in Reedley, California. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

Local

Elderly man and his pit bull are missing. Have you seen them?

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

August 25, 2018 02:54 PM

A 78-year-old Reedley man is missing and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating him.

Pedro Galan left a home near Manning and Alta avenues east of Reedley on Friday around 6 p.m, according to a news release.

He was last seen heading to a nearby store with his black, white and brown pit bull named Donnie.

@FresnoSheriff deputies searching for 78 Year Old “At-Risk” Man. Public's Help Needed. If seen, please contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center immediately by dialing (559) 600-3111. pic.twitter.com/dueYCapZLT

— Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) August 25, 2018

Galan suffers from dementia, deputies say, adding that it causes him to lose his sense of direction.

He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, black pants and black dress shoes.

The sheriff’s office search-and-rescue team is actively looking for Galan, the news release says.

Anyone with information about Galan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 559-600-3111.

  Comments  