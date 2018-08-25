PxHere
They were chasing each other on highway. Then one car brake checked the other, CHP says

By Jessica Johnson

August 25, 2018 10:31 AM

Two vehicles reportedly chasing each other Saturday morning on Highway 41 through Fresno ended up colliding because of an apparent brake check, the California Highway Patrol says.

A silver Nissan Sentra sedan was tailing a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup when it braked abruptly and the Sentra collided into it near the Shields Avenue off ramp from southbound Highway 41 around 8:48 a.m.

CHP says it received reports from both parties, but only to report each other’s driving, not to file a traffic collision report.

No injuries were reported.

