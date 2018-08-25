They were chasing each other on highway. Then one car brake checked the other, CHP says

Two vehicles reportedly chasing each other Saturday morning on Highway 41 through Fresno ended up colliding because of an apparent brake check, the California Highway Patrol says.
A silver Nissan Sentra sedan was tailing a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup when it braked abruptly and the Sentra collided into it near the Shields Avenue off ramp from southbound Highway 41 around 8:48 a.m.
CHP says it received reports from both parties, but only to report each other’s driving, not to file a traffic collision report.
No injuries were reported.
