Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison is pursuing his dream

Sammy Franco explains why his Beach Hut Deli closed in October 2017 at Fresno State's Campus Pointe shopping center. Franco blames his longtime friend, Fresno developer Terance Frazier, with the closure. Frazier blames Franco.
A tour of Fresno Police Department's dispatch center which services ambulance, sheriff, and other emergency agencies beyond city police. Fresno Police Department's dispatchers struggle to meet demands of calls.
The chief says a double-homicide on Monday has not changed the fact that the housing complex is safer than it has been in the past. Better communication with property management, and an increase in police presence, has helped reduce crime, he says.
A hearse delivered the body of Capt. Brian Hughes of the Arrowhead Interagency Hotshots Thursday afternoon. Hughes died Sunday fighting the Ferguson Fire. A memorial service will be held at the Fresno Convention Center Saturday.
New mothers need support to successfully breastfeed and Sara Sherwood, a Fresno mom who got help from Saint Agnes Medical Center lactating consultants, says mothers should not be afraid to ask for help.
