Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison is pursuing his dream

After experiencing tragedy, Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison is pursuing his dream
By
Body of Capt. Brian Hughes arrives in Fresno

Local

Body of Capt. Brian Hughes arrives in Fresno

A hearse delivered the body of Capt. Brian Hughes of the Arrowhead Interagency Hotshots Thursday afternoon. Hughes died Sunday fighting the Ferguson Fire. A memorial service will be held at the Fresno Convention Center Saturday.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Fresno Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service