It’s back: That yellow haze in the sky is wildfire smoke

Smoke from wildfires is back in Fresno, and it’s affecting air quality across the central San Joaquin Valley.

The yellow haze in the air on Friday was smoke from the Ranch Fire and other Northern California and Oregon fires, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District said.

The smoke is expected to hang in the air throughout the weekend and a health caution will remain in effect, the air district said.

Smoke from wildfires produces tiny particles that can be inhaled and trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic heart and lung conditions, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

The air district recommends people with heart or lung disease follow doctor’s advice for exposure to smoke. People with lung conditions, young children and older adults should take precautions to avoid exposure because they are more susceptible to health effects. And everyone should try to avoid the smoke and stay inside air-conditioned homes and buildings, if possible.

Air quality can be tracked by the district’s Real-time Air Advisory Network. The monitors detect small particles in smoke, but are not able to record larger ash pieces. If an area is covered in ash, air quality is bad.