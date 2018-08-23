Driver killed near Pixley after slamming into power pole, CHP says

An Earlimart man was killed Wednesday when he collided with a power pole in a solo-vehicle crash near Pixley, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash took place about 8 a.m. as the man, not yet identified by the Tulare County Coroner, was northbound on Road 120 just south of Avenue 88 in a 2001 Nissan. The CHP said there was standing water in the roadway and the driver veered to the left, overcorrected to the right, and the car spun. It left the road and hit the pole. The driver died at the scene.
The crash was discovered by a Tulare County Sheriff’s deputy.
