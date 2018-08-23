A sign of evil is gone, thanks to police, CHP, railroad workers

Police, officials from the San Joaquin Valley Railroad Company and the California Highway Patrol Wednesday removed an ugly bit of graffiti from a railroad bridge over Highway 99 near southwest Fresno.
The bridge is just north of the 99 transition to Highway 180. For a lengthy span of time, it was marked by the word “EVIL.” A police spokesman said Homeless Task Force officer Joel Sanchez took the lead in eradicating the message. Railroad officials adjusted train schedules so a maintenance crew could cover the graffiti and CHP and police officers stood by to control traffic.
