Police, the California Highway Patrol and officials from the San Joaquin Valley Railroad worked together Wednesday, August 22, 2018, to remove graffiti from a bridge over Highway 99.
Police, the California Highway Patrol and officials from the San Joaquin Valley Railroad worked together Wednesday, August 22, 2018, to remove graffiti from a bridge over Highway 99. Fresno Police Department
Police, the California Highway Patrol and officials from the San Joaquin Valley Railroad worked together Wednesday, August 22, 2018, to remove graffiti from a bridge over Highway 99. Fresno Police Department

Local

A sign of evil is gone, thanks to police, CHP, railroad workers

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

August 23, 2018 09:10 AM

Police, officials from the San Joaquin Valley Railroad Company and the California Highway Patrol Wednesday removed an ugly bit of graffiti from a railroad bridge over Highway 99 near southwest Fresno.

39900393_2168327440107078_5348654092333875200_o.jpg
Graffiti was removed from railroad bridge in southwest Fresno.
Fresno Police Department

The bridge is just north of the 99 transition to Highway 180. For a lengthy span of time, it was marked by the word “EVIL.” A police spokesman said Homeless Task Force officer Joel Sanchez took the lead in eradicating the message. Railroad officials adjusted train schedules so a maintenance crew could cover the graffiti and CHP and police officers stood by to control traffic.

  Comments  