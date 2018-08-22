Man drowns in Lake Kaweah. His brother tried to save him

A 50-year-old Culter man drowned in Lake Kaweah on Wednesday despite his brother’s valiant attempt to rescue him, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.
Just before 1 p.m., deputies learned that Ivan Dillard of Cutler, his brother and two friends had unloaded their boat at the Lemon Hill boat ramp. Dillard’s brother went to park the truck but when he came back, he saw Dillard swimming in the lake and struggling to keep from going under.
Dillard’s brother, whose name was not released, jumped in the water to try to save him but he began struggling as well, the sheriff’s office said. The two other men with them could not swim and were unable to help.
The brother managed to get Dillard out of the water, then began performing CPR. Fire and ambulance crews arrived and took over.
Dillard was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he died.
Comments