Have you seen her? Missing Santa Barbara County girl might be in Tulare County

Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen who may be in the Tulare County area.
Luchelle Nicole Mabry, who also goes by the last name of Soto, was last seen on March 24 when she ran away from a group home in Lompoc, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office said.
The 15-year-old may have traveled back to Tulare County where she used to live, possibly to Porterville, Strathmore or the community of Poplar-Cotton.
Luchelle is about 5 feet, 1 inch and 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She left the group home with a duffle bag of clothes, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at 805-683-2724 or to report anonymously at 805-681-4171 or online at sbsheriff.org.
