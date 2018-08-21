Smell of smoke at Pacific Southwest Building in downtown Fresno leads to evacuation

The Pacific Southwest Building on Fulton Street in downtown Fresno was evacuated Tuesday afternoon when a smoke detector activated in the 16-floor building.

Sevak Khatchadourian, the building owner, said a smoke detector went off on the seventh floor, prompting a brief evacuation of tenants.

“It was very brief, a 10-minute thing, and everybody is back in now,” he said.

The building is home to several floors of residential lofts, offices, the Workspace office-sharing collaborative, the technology department for the Fresno County Office of Education, law offices and other business tenants.

