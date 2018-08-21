An image taken from a 360 video camera shows the Pacific Southwest building and clock tower on Fulton and Mariposa streets in downtown Fresno on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The street has now been open to vehicle traffic for six months, but few changes have occurred yet.
Smell of smoke at Pacific Southwest Building in downtown Fresno leads to evacuation

The Pacific Southwest Building on Fulton Street in downtown Fresno was evacuated Tuesday afternoon when a smoke detector activated in the 16-floor building.

Sevak Khatchadourian, the building owner, said a smoke detector went off on the seventh floor, prompting a brief evacuation of tenants.

“It was very brief, a 10-minute thing, and everybody is back in now,” he said.

The building is home to several floors of residential lofts, offices, the Workspace office-sharing collaborative, the technology department for the Fresno County Office of Education, law offices and other business tenants.

