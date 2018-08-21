Suspect arrested in alleged stabbing at Oakhurst apartment

A suspect was taken into custody Monday in Oakhurst after allegedly stabbing a man at an apartment complex near River Park Road, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Department.
The suspect was identified as Dillon Westlake, 28.
Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, a California Highway Patrol officer was flagged down by a concerned citizen about a man in the area who was bleeding from a stab wound, in need of medical treatment, according to a news release.
Not soon after, a witness saw Westlake walking back toward the same apartments where the stabbing allegedly happened. The witness noticed Westlake, a tenant of the apartment complex, matched the description of the suspect given by authorities.
Westlake hid in the attic of one of the apartments while the sheriff’s Quick Reaction Team searched for him throughout the building. The sheriff’s Problem Oriented Policing Team, and California Highway Patrol officers established and maintained a perimeter.
The suspect was eventually found by the Quick Reaction Team, taken into custody and then to a hospital for medical clearance. The 24-year-old victim was treated on the scene and then was transported to a regional hospital for treatment.
Westlake was booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections on suspicion of attempted murder. The case remains under investigation.
