Foster Farms truck overturns, multiple turkeys killed, driver injured in hit-and-run

A Foster Farms tractor-trailer overturned early Tuesday on the outskirts of Merced, killing and injuring numerous turkeys and causing minor injuries to the driver in a hit-and-run crash, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash was reported around 5:40 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 south of Mission Boulevard, Officer Eric Zuniga said.
One lane of the highway is expected to remain closed for several hours, possibly reopening around 1 p.m. Traffic was backed up at least a quarter of a miler, the CHP said.
Witnesses told investigators a blue sedan, possibly a Honda, side-swiped the 2009 Peterbilt, causing the big rig to overturn on the roadway. The driver of the Honda stopped at the scene briefly before leaving the area.
Officers have a “good description” of the vehicle and a possible license plate number, Zuniga said.
The driver of the truck was identified as Joes Cruz Sandoval Pozos, 50. He suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced CHP at 209-356-6600.
