Teacher hears breaking glass at Fresno school. Someone shot out the window

Someone shot out a window at W.E.B. DuBois Public Charter Academy in southwest Fresno, police said. No students were on campus at the time.
About 2 p.m. Monday, police were called to the school on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Jensen Avenue after a teacher walking out of a classroom heard breaking glass.
Police found three or four windows that had holes in them and believe a pellet gun was used. They are investigating if a neighbor involved in a dispute with the school is to blame, Lt. Mark Hudson said.
