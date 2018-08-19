Firefighters battle structure fire in central Fresno. They were just there last week

An outhouse structure was destroyed in a fire in central Fresno on Sunday, and the Fresno Fire Department said the structure in front of it was burned down last week.
Fresno Fire spokesman Robert Castillo said just before 3 p.m. Fresno Fire received reports of a residential home on fire on Clay Avenue between North Bond and Fifth Street.
Crews arrived to find the detached structure ablaze, with heavy fire coming near the alley behind the structure climbing up a power pole and exposing the power lines, creating a safety hazard.
The fire was called in as a two-alarm due to high heat and because of the possible safety hazards.
Crews were able to put the fire out soon after arrival. One person was injured due to spoke inhalation and was transported to the hospital.
A few structures were left with out power due to the fire, but PG&E was assisting to restore power shortly.
