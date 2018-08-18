Car goes up embankment, catches fire in Highway 41 multiple-car crash, CHP reports

A crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 41 in central Fresno reduced traffic to one lane and left a vehicle charred, according to the California Highway Patrol.
As many as four cars are believed to have collided in the northbound lanes of Highway 41, just north of Ashlan Avenue, with one car going up an embankment and then catching fire, the CHP reported.
The accident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. A Caltrans webcam image showed traffic backed up due to the accident. The CHP reported a gas tank exploded from a vehicle and trees caught on fire.
It was unclear how many people were involved in the accident. The CHP reported at least one person suffered smoke inhalation as well as burns to the hands.
The accident closed two lanes of traffic on the highway.
No other details were immediately available.
Comments