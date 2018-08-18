Driver saved from flaming truck hauling wine in Highway 99 big rig crash, CHP says

A 27-year-old big rig driver suffered major injuries and was pulled out of a flaming truck cabin by California Highway Patrol officers after the truck crashed into another big rig on Highway 99, north of Atwater, CHP officials said.
A 2019 Freightliner big rig with a trailer was stopped on the right shoulder of northbound Highway 99, south of Westside Boulevard, at about 6:20 a.m. Saturday as the driver was checking the truck’s tires, CHP Merced Officer Eric Zuniga said.
A 2009 Freightliner big rig that was hauling about 6,500 gallons of unrefined wine for Modesto-based Gallo Winery was traveling in the rightmost lane at about 60 mph when, for unknown reasons, jumped to the right shoulder, colliding with the stopped truck, Zuniga said.
The driver, identified as 27-year-old Jose Carranza, was pulled out of the truck by CHP officers, Zuniga said. He suffered lacerations and superficial injuries, but it wasn’t known if he had internal injuries so he was airlifted to a Modesto area hospital for possible major injuries.
“He was talking and conscious,” Zuniga said.
The driver of the stopped truck was off to the side of the truck when the collision occurred, Zuniga said.
The scene was designated a hazmat situation due to leaking engine fluid, diesel and the wine, Zuniga said. Traffic was momentarily shut down as firefighters put out the blaze, but only the right lane was closed as emergency personnel cleared up the scene.
Authorities didn’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, Zuniga said. CHP officials continued investigating the collision Saturday.
Comments