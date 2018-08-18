Driver saved from flaming truck hauling wine in Highway 99 big rig crash, CHP says

A tractor-trailer that was hauling about 6,500 gallons of wine, is seen after it was towed from the crash site on Highway 99 just south of Westside Boulevard near Atwater, Calif, on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. According to California Highway Patrol officer Eric Zuniga, the 27-year-old driver who was pulled from the wreckage, suffered major injuries when the truck he was driving in the northbound lanes, for unknown reasons, jumped to the right shoulder and struck another big rig that was stopped on the shoulder. The 27-year-old driver was transported to a Modesto area hospital and the driver of the stopped big rig was not hurt, according to Zuniga. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com