Containment on Ferguson Fire holds, but good news coming soon, official says

Containment on the Ferguson Fire held steady at 87 percent, but a fire official said Friday morning firefighters are close to improving that number.

The only active area of the fire, which had burned 96,824 acres as of Friday morning, remained near Elephant Rock and a containment line in the area is nearly finished, said Raj Singh, spokesperson for the Ferguson Fire unified command.

“Progress has been made, we just haven’t increased containment numbers because we want to make sure the containment line is solid enough that we can definitely say the fire won’t jump it,” Singh said.

The fire is burning towards the Merced River, which Singh said was good because it will allow small islands of available brush to burn without anywhere to spread.

Fire operations along Wawona Road (Highway 41) are keeping the road closed from Yosemite West to the Wawona Tunnel.

Singh said the biggest obstacle in getting the road reopened has been the dead trees along the road that could collapse at any second.

“Removing those trees is a pretty specialized operation. Not everyone can do that. And now, with less resources due to the other fires along the West Coast, we only have a so many people to do that,” Singh said.

There were 833 personnel assigned to the fire as of Friday morning. During the fire’s peak, there were nearly 4,000 personnel.Brian Hughes, one of two firefighters to have died while working on the Ferguson Fire, was struck and killed by a falling tree.

Hundreds of firefighters, family and friends attended a memorial in Fresno on Saturday for Arrowhead Interagency Hotshot Crew captain Brian Hughes, who was killed by a falling tree at the Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park on July 29.

Wawona Road has been closed since July 25, when it was closed along with Yosemite Valley, Wawona and the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias.





Wawona and the Mariposa Grove reopened on Monday, while Yosemite Valley reopened on Tuesday.

The expected date for full containment of the Ferguson Fire remains Aug. 22 and up until Friday has cost $116 million to fight. There is still no cost available for the 10 buildings that were destroyed by the blaze.