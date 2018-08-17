Fresno man, teens injured in Merced County crash, snarling commuter traffic, CHP says

A 33-year-old Fresno man and two male teenagers suffered injuries early Friday morning after a big rig crashed on Highway 152 west of Los Banos, shutting down westbound commuter traffic for about three hours, according to California Highway Patrol.
The driver, 33-year-old Fresno resident Socka Van IV, a 16-year-old Fresno boy and a 14-year-old Long Beach male were traveling in a 2010 Volvo big rig that was towing a 2002 Wabash container trailer at about 4:08 a.m. on Highway 152 west of Volta Road when Van reportedly fell asleep, according to a CHP Los Banos news release.
The Volvo traveled from the right lane through the left lane into the center median when Van reportedly woke up tried turning the big rig back onto the road, the release states. The truck overturned on its left side and slid across the roadway, blocking both lanes.
Emergency personnel from the Merced County Fire Department, Riggs Ambulance and a Riggs air ambulance responded to the scene, according to the release.
Van suffered major injuries and was transported by air ambulance to Memorial North Hospital in Modesto, the release states. Both teens were transported to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County for unspecified injuries.
Van and the 16-year-old teen were wearing seat belts, while the 14-year-old teen wasn’t, according to the release.
The crash occurred as weekday Pacheco Pass commuter traffic picked up Friday morning from the west side of Merced County to the San Jose and San Francisco Bay areas.
Motorists in Facebook groups devoted to the commute reported traffic was stopped and backed up into Los Banos. Some reported taking alternate routes to get to Pacheco Pass, including Mercey Springs Road to Interstate 5, and Henry Miller Avenue to Santa Nella Boulevard to Highway 152.
Both lanes were opened at 7:11 a.m., according to the release.
