Sammy Franco tells why he thinks Beach Hut Deli closed

Sammy Franco explains why his Beach Hut Deli closed in October 2017 at Fresno State's Campus Pointe shopping center. Franco blames his longtime friend, Fresno developer Terance Frazier, with the closure. Frazier blames Franco.
A hearse delivered the body of Capt. Brian Hughes of the Arrowhead Interagency Hotshots Thursday afternoon. Hughes died Sunday fighting the Ferguson Fire. A memorial service will be held at the Fresno Convention Center Saturday.

Yosemite National Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds announces the closure of Highway 41 and a visitor evacuation due to Ferguson Fire during meeting in Yosemite Valley Tuesday.