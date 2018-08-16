Employee killed in gruesome accident at South Valley processing plant

A tomato plant employee is dead after being ran over by a tomato truck Thursday morning in Lemoore.
Just after 5:30 a.m., officers received a report of a traffic collision at the Olam Tomato Procession plant in the 1100 block of South 19th Avenue, according to Lemoore Police Department.
An investigation revealed an employee driving the truck and tomato trailers was having mechanical problems pulling out of a loading dock.
The victim, Randall Phillips, 59, of Lemoore, attempted to help the driver by releasing a valve that was underneath the trailer. The driver, not knowing Phillips was underneath, began driving the truck forward causing a trailer to strike him.
Philips was transported to Adventist Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @LarryValWork
