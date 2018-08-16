Major injuries reported in rollover crash on Highway 99 in Merced County

A truck left the roadway on northbound Highway 99 in Merced County and overturned multiple times on Thursday, throwing both the driver and a passenger from the cab, according to California Highway Patrol.
The 34-year-old man, who was driving, and 27-year-old woman were both thrown from the Ford F-150 when the truck went off the roadway near Le Grand Road and overturned about 3:40 p.m. Thursday, Sgt. Steven Lewis said.
Both suffered major injuries, according to the CHP, and it wasn’t immediately unclear which hospital they were taken to by helicopter.
