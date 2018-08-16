Police investigate body found in Fresno canal

Fresno police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a Fresno canal Wednesday night.
Lt. Mark Hudson said a pedestrian noticed the body near First Street and Shields Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. and notified firefighters at a nearby station, who in turn contacted police.
Officers, including detectives arrived, and supervised the removal of the body of an adult male. Hudson said preliminarily, it did not appear that the person was not the victim of foul play. The coroner will determine the cause of death and identify the victim.
