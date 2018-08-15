Pedestrian critically injured in collision with car in downtown Fresno

Police shut down the intersection of Fresno and E streets in downtown Fresno on Wednesday morning following a collision involving a pedestrian and the driver of an SUV.
Westbound traffic was blocked at E Street.
The pedestrian was rushed to an area hospital after the 6 a.m. crash and his condition was reported to be critical.
Lt. Mark Hudson said it appeared the crash happened as the 65-year-old man was in the crosswalk, crossing Fresno Street when he was hit in the westbound lanes.
There are police cameras at the intersection, so investigators will be able to establish which party had the right-of-way, Hudson said.
