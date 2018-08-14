Have you seen this man? Police say he went missing from a care facility

Kingsburg police are asking the public to help in finding a man with health issues who went missing this week.
Jesus Gonzalez, 61, was last seen around 10 in the morning Tuesday walking away from a care facility on the 1100 block of Stroud Avenue, police said.
He is 5 feet, 8 inches, and weighs 133 pounds. He has black eyes, short gray hair, a full beard, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray sweatpants and gray non-slip socks, police said.
Gonzalez speaks both English and Spanish, and has relatives in the Orange Cove area.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gonzalez is asked to call the Kingsburg Police Department at 559-897-2931.
Comments