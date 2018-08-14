Ferguson fire reaches 86% containment on one-month anniversary

Firefighters reached 86 percent containment on the Ferguson Fire on Tuesday, one month after the blaze erupted on July 14, authorities reported.
A total of 1,020 firefighters remain in the fight against the fire, which has consumed 96,457 acres.
There is a 20 percent chance of rain for Yosemite Valley on Tuesday, which will keep the high temperature to 82 degrees, the National Weather Service reported.
However, Highway 140, also known as El Portal Road, will remain closed east from the entrance to Yosemite park .
Comments