Fire heavily damages store near First and Olive in central Fresno

A fire that erupted early Tuesday heavily damaged a variety store at First Street and Olive Avenues in central Fresno.
Owner Tim Le, of Special Discount, said the blaze broke out sometime before 4:30 a.m., when he received a call at home notifying him of the blaze. Le has been the owner of the business just west of First for about 20 years. The building once housed the well-known Ollenberger’s meat market.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation and the amount of damage is still being assessed. No one was hurt.
Le said that he plans to reopen the store.
