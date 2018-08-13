Central Fresno house fire displaces son, elderly father

A man and his 88-year-old father were in their home when a fire spread from the backyard to their house in central Fresno around 6:40 p.m. Monday.
The men were not hurt, but they were displaced from their home in the 1500 block of Simpson Avenue, said Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Devin McGuire.
When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames were visible throughout the home. However, McGuire said the fire was knocked down quickly.
The cause is under investigation, but McGuire says hot temperatures and excess amounts of debris surrounding the house were factors in the quickly moving fire.
The fire threatened five surrounding structures and burned down several fence lines, McGuire said.
He estimated the cost of damage at $50,000.
Monday’s blaze marked the eighth residential fire in the past three days for the department.
