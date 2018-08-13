10 pounds of hidden meth found by Merced County K-9, CHP says

Los Banos-area officers arrested a man riding in a car holding hidden methamphetamine on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
An officer stopped a 2004 Infinity for speeding about 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 5 near Shields Avenue, according to CHP.
After the officer “observed several indicators” of drug trafficking, K-9 Beny was brought in for a smell test, CHP said. He alerted to the odor of narcotics.
The woman driving and the male passenger consented to a search of the car, CHP said, and officers found 2 pounds of heroin and 10 pounds of crystal methamphetamine inside a speaker box.
The passenger, who was the registered owner of the car, claimed ownership of the drugs and said the woman driving did not have knowledge of the drugs, according to CHP.
The man was placed under arrest on suspicion of possession of drugs for sale and for transportation of drugs, CHP said. The passenger was booked into the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Main Jail.
The woman was released with her three young children, CHP said.
