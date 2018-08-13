Madera Sheriff issues pre-evacuation order for wildfire near North Fork

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon issued a pre-evacuation order near North Fork due to a wild fire that broke out in the area.
The sheriff’s office advised residents near Putney Place to be ready to evacuate and monitor the situation. An evacuation center has not yet been established.
Jaime Williams, a spokeswoman with Cal Fire, said the fire is about 5 acres and both ground and air resources are fighting it. Few details were immediately available.
An employee at the North Fork Super Market said the store likely will remain open, and planes could be seen tending to the blaze from the Sierra National Forest’s Bass Lake Ranger Station shortly after 2 p.m.
Call 911 if you need evacuation assistance.
