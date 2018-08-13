Yosemite’s Mariposa Grove welcomes visitors Monday after fire closure

Yosemite's Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias reopened Monday after closure due to the Ferguson Fire. Yosemite Valley is scheduled to open to the public Tuesday
A hearse delivered the body of Capt. Brian Hughes of the Arrowhead Interagency Hotshots Thursday afternoon. Hughes died Sunday fighting the Ferguson Fire. A memorial service will be held at the Fresno Convention Center Saturday.

Yosemite National Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds announces the closure of Highway 41 and a visitor evacuation due to Ferguson Fire during meeting in Yosemite Valley Tuesday.