Unoccupied home catches fire in east central Fresno

An unoccupied home in east Central Fresno caught fire Sunday morning after neighbors reported a gas leak nearby.
With the danger of a gas leak, Clovis and Fresno fire departments responded to the fire at Chestnut and Brown avenues at 10:09 a.m., Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Bob Camp said.
No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.
He said firefighters were able to limit the spread of the flames from the exterior of the house and attic, making the house habitable after the fire, should the electricity and gas be turned back on.
The estimated cost of damage is $20,000, Camp said.
Residents of the home were not able to be reached but neighbors say there are two people who live there.
Twenty four firefighters were on the scene due to the dangerous nature of the fire and gas leak.
