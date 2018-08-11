An inferno ripped through an apartment home, killing family pets. One survived

A firefighter took the task of caring for a cat Saturday when it needed oxygen following an inferno that ripped through a northwest Fresno apartment. But at least two other cats were not as lucky.
The Fresno Fire Department said the fire at the Enclave Apartment Homes complex on Ashlan Avenue displaced six people — five adults and one child. The family is believed to have owned four cats. Two cats were confirmed dead and another was missing at the time of the fire, Camp said.
A fourth family cat, which had survived, was inside when the fire broke out and inhaled smoke. A firefighter later provided oxygen before it was released to the family.
A picture posted to the department’s Twitter shows the moment the oxygen mask is placed over the wide-eyed cat’s face.
Two people were reported injured and were treated on scene by medical personnel, Battalion Chief Robert Camp said, but it is not clear if they belonged to the same family.
Video of the apartment fire shot by Instagram user “yorek_93_yz” shows the orange blaze burning the back of an apartment as firefighters spray water to contain it. Fire crews also needed to put out fire that reached a nearby tree.
Camp said the fire was challenging for crews, and eight truck arrived on scene at the four-unit complex. Red Cross was standing by to help the displaced family.
The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. and took nearly an hour to contain. Firefighters aren’t sure what started it but believe the fire started outside then moved inside the home.
