Car fire at apartment probed as possible arson

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

August 10, 2018 08:20 AM

An investigation is underway in central Fresno after a car burst into flames at an apartment complex near Shields and West avenues early Friday.

The blaze erupted just before 7 a.m. at the complex at Simpson and Channing avenues. Battalion Chief Brian Price said firefighters arrived to find the vehicle on fire in a carport directly below an apartment. The flames were quickly knocked down.

Price did not comment on initial reports that a man was seen running from the area after the car began burning, other than to say an investigation is underway.

