Clovis police were ‘chomping at the bit’ to perform this lip sync challenge video

The Clovis Police Department is getting in on the #LipSyncChallenge fun with the release of its music video.

Nationwide, videos from police departments have been popping up on social media as they dance and lip synch their way through various songs. Locally, departments including Madera County Sheriff’s Department, Tulare Police and Tulare County Sheriff’s Department have posted videos.

And it didn’t take much convincing to get Clovis involved, said Ty Woods, the department’s police service officer and social media manager.

“Sometimes when you walk around your work looking for volunteers it is like pulling teeth,” Wood said. “But when we asked people about this they were so excited, they were chomping at the bit to do it.”

Wood along with Cpl. Abby Padgett helped put the video together.

The 6-minute video is a mashup of new and old songs, including “Levels” by Avicii, “...Ready for it” by Taylor Swift, “I Love Rock n’ Roll” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and “Call Me” by Blondie.





Everyone in the department and the community got involved in the challenge. Scenes were shot in Old Town, the rodeo grounds, the police station and Clovis Farmers Market. Wood said it was important to get the community involved, since it was the residents who challenged the department.

One scene shows several police officers dancing with young and old in the intersection of Fourth and Pollasky streets during the Friday Night Farmers Market.





“It was a great representation of our community,” Wood said.