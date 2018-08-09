Bicyclist seriously injured in crash with car southeast of Fresno

A bicyclist was serious injured late Wednesday night southeast of Fresno when he was struck by a motorist, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash occurred about 9:25 p.m. The CHP said the rider was discovered lying in the roadway on Jensen Avenue west of Peach Avenue and a 2010 Mazda was parked nearby.
By the time officers arrived, the bicyclist had been taken to Community Regional Medical Center. The driver of the car was identified as Shirley Coon, 69, of Sanger.
The CHP said a preliminary investigation determined that the bicyclist was riding east on Jensen and pulling a trailer and straddling the right and left eastbound lanes with no lighting equipment. Coon was eastbound behind the rider and did not see the bicyclist and struck the victim from the rear.
