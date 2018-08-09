Firefirefighters nearly double containment of Ferguson Fire

Firefighters battling the Ferguson Fire in and around Yosemite National Park nearly doubled containment of the blaze raging for nearly a month, authorities reported Thursday morning. Containment jumped to 79 percent from 43 percent on Wednesday.

Crews took advantage of higher humidity levels to advance on the blaze, which erupted July 13 and closed Yosemite Valley to visitors indefinitely. The fire has burned 95,104 acres. Nearly 2,000 firefighters and support personnel continue to work for complete suppression. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Air quality in the central San Joaquin Valley remains unhealty for sensitive groups due to smoke from the Ferguson Fire and other wildfires ravaging California.

