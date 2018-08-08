It doesn’t feel like it, but Fresno ranks in national Top 10 for ‘nice’ weather days

On Tuesday, the Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang asked and answered the question “what cities have the most nice days in America?”
Fresno was high on the list, which feels like a bit of irony, if not a straight-up mistake, given the recent record-breaking heat wave and current plunge in air quality. (It’s real bad. Like, stay inside if you can.)
While it’s hard to imagine the city’s weather as anything remotely approaching “nice” right now, Fresno has 95 “nice days” each year, according to the Post’s calculation, which takes into account temperature and humidity, along with wind speeds and rain.
That puts it among the 10 best for cities with populations of at least 125,000. Fresno comes in at seventh on the list, just above Stockton and just below Phoenix.
Long Beach ranks first, with 210 nice days each year. Anchorage is at the bottom of the list with just 20 days that met the criteria, which includes high temperatures between 65-85 degrees, a dew point less than or equal to 65 and no precipitation.
In other words, “comfortable days that don’t require a jacket, when you don’t feel like you’re stepping into a sauna, and when you won’t get poured on or blown away.”
