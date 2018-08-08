Ferguson Fire residents begin to return as containment advances

Firefighters battling the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park and surrounding areas expect to increase containment of the 27-day-old blaze Wednesday as some evacuees began returning home, authorities reported.

A temperature inversion is credited with helping 2,039 firefighters and support personnel make advances on the blaze, but the weather condition is also causing heavy smoke to linger in both mountain areas the the surrounding central San Joaquin Valley.

Air quality in Fresno was at Level 4 (unhealthy).

The fire has burned 94,992 acres since erupting on July 13. Two firefighters have been killed and 13 injured in the blaze.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Residents are being allowed back into Yosemite Valley beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, but the park remains closed to the public indefinitely.