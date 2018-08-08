Forest Service crews work to clear brush along Highway 41 in Yosemite National Park

Ferguson Fire residents begin to return as containment advances

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

August 08, 2018 09:36 AM

Firefighters battling the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park and surrounding areas expect to increase containment of the 27-day-old blaze Wednesday as some evacuees began returning home, authorities reported.

A temperature inversion is credited with helping 2,039 firefighters and support personnel make advances on the blaze, but the weather condition is also causing heavy smoke to linger in both mountain areas the the surrounding central San Joaquin Valley.

Air quality in Fresno was at Level 4 (unhealthy).

The fire has burned 94,992 acres since erupting on July 13. Two firefighters have been killed and 13 injured in the blaze.

Residents are being allowed back into Yosemite Valley beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, but the park remains closed to the public indefinitely.

