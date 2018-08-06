Man dead in two-vehicle crash involving big rig near Firebaugh, CHP says

A 29-year-old San Jose man was killed in crash involving a big rig on Sunday evening near Firebaugh.
The man was identified as Jin Choi by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.
Choi was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Russell and Shields avenues, southwest of Firebaugh.
The California Highway Patrol said Choi’s 2017 Honda Civic was struck after Choi failed to stop at a stop sign at Russell Avenue as he was traveling eastbound on Shields Avenue. Choi drove into the intersection, directly in the path of a 2014 big rig pulling two empty flatbed trailers, driven by Daniel Cardenas, 25, of Hanford, the CHP said.
The big rig, traveling southbound on Russell Avenue at 55 mph, then crashed into the driver’s side of Choi’s car, CHP said. Cardenas was not injured.
CHP said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash. A mechanical inspection of the Honda will be conducted, the CHP said, to determine whether a mechanical issue may have caused the crash.
Comments