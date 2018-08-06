21-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash near Tulare

A 21-year-old woman was killed and a 27-year-old man seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near Tulare on Saturday.
The California Highway Patrol identified the woman, from Porterville, as Brittany Briscoe.
The 27-year-old, from Tulare, was identified as Alberto Cisneros Jr.
The CHP said Cisneros was awake and talking with family on Monday afternoon at Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition with major injuries.
The accident occurred around 5:06 a.m. on Spacer Drive at Avenue 192, south of Tulare.
Briscoe’s gray 2013 Chevrolet sedan, traveling northbound on Spacer Drive, drifted across a double-yellow line and into the southbound lane for an unknown reason, the CHP said. She collided with the front of a white 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Cisneros, headed southbound, CHP said.
Both were traveling at an unknown speed. It’s unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Briscoe’s Facebook profile, shared by family, describes her as a Monache High School graduate who was working as a cashier at Target.
