Evacuation order lifted for Wawona as Ferguson Fire continues to burn

The evacuation order has been lifted for the Wawona community in Yosemite National Park but only residents are being allowed in.

The order was lifted as of 10 a.m. Monday, according to a news release by the US Department of Agriculture on behalf of the Forest Service, National Park Service and Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

The order remains in effect elsewhere due to the Ferguson Fire, which began July 13 and has burned 91,502 acres. By Monday morning, it had been 38 percent contained.

Wawona remains under “fire advisement” meaning the area could be evacuated again should conditions change.

Hundreds of firefighters, family and friends attended a memorial in Fresno on Saturday for Arrowhead Interagency Hotshot Crew captain Brian Hughes, who was killed by a falling tree at the Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park on July 29.

Residents must use the south entrance to Yosemite on Highway 41. Wawona Road from the south entrance to Chilnualna Falls is open to residents only. Wawona Road from Chilnualna Falls Road to Yosemite Valley remains closed.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for El Portal, Foresta, Yosemite West and other communities. Yosemite Valley remains closed indefinitely, while Tioga Pass Road remains open.