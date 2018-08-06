CHP releases name of man killed in Minkler car crash

A man who died in a car crash in Minkler in Fresno County has been identified as Kenneth Hockersmith, 66, of Oakhurst, the California Highway Patrol said.

About 1 p.m. Sunday, a collision was reported on Highway 180 at Frankwood Avenue.

The CHP said a 2000 Toyota being driven north on Frankwood by Clara Lemus, 18, of Lindsay had stopped at the stop sign at Highway 180.

Hockersmith was driving a 1999 Jeep west on Highway 180 and was approaching Frankwood Avenue.

The driver of the Toyota moved forward in an attempt to cross Highway 180 and hit the driver’s side of the Jeep, which overturned.

The collision is under investigation but it does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor, the CHP said.

The Toyota had two passengers, Juan D. Hernandez, 19, and Richard Hernandez, 12, both of Lindsay, who were not hurt or had minor injuries. The driver was not hurt.

The Jeep had two passengers, Don Hockersmith, 62, of Chico, and Ronald Hockersmith, 62, of Peoria, Arizona, who were taken to a hospital in Fresno for treatment of moderate injuries.