One person killed in two-vehicle Minkler crash

A two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon at a Minkler intersection killed one person, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Details are preliminary. Around 1 p.m., a female driver had stopped at the stop sign on Frankwood Avenue as a male driver was proceeding west on Highway 180 in a Jeep, said Sgt. Matt Zulim.
The woman allegedly pulled out into the intersection, Zulim said. After the woman pulled into an intersection, the two vehicles collided, causing the man’s Jeep to flip, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Matt Zulim.
The man, who has not been identified, was killed. The woman was not injured. Zulim said Highway 180 at Frankwood and Reed Avenue is closed while CHP investigates.
