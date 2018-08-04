Smoke in the Valley could stop triple-digit streak. But you shouldn’t be breathing this air

The streak of triple-digit temperatures that has gripped Fresno and much of the central San Joaquin Valley is expected to come to a brief end, then pick up again in the coming week.
National Weather Service Hanford meteorologist Cindy Bean said Saturday that the smoke from at least five wildfires burning in the state, along with a weather system moving through the Valley, was making it harder for temperatures to stay high. But in the end, Fresno did hit 102 on Saturday, according to the meteorologist, in what is a 30-day streak of triple digits.
Fresno broke the record earlier this summer for consecutive days with triple-digit temperatures. The record of 21 days at or over 100 was set in 2005. Since July 6, temperatures have stayed at over 100 degrees. July 18th was the hottest day, reaching 108 degrees.
The weather service expected Fresno to cool down Sunday, with a high of 98. And by Tuesday, temperatures five to eight degrees above average could arrive once again, meteorologist Jim Bagnall predicted.
That central San Joaquin Valley is trading potentially lower temperatures on Sunday and Monday for unhealthy air due to wildfire smoke. Bagnall said thick smoke layers like those seen Saturday have the potential to cover sunshine and lower temperatures, which likely happened Saturday.
An air quality alert issued by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District in July due to the smoke levels was extended into August and could remain in effect until the fires are put out.
The air district was warning residents to avoid being outdoors for long periods given the smoky air, and listed the air quality as very unhealthy. The National Weather Service said the smoke levels reduced visibility to three miles in some parts of the Valley on Saturday.
Areas near Yosemite National Park, like Wawona, had hazardous smoke levels. Park officials evacuated Yosemite Valley of some of its workers Friday due to the smoke as firefighters continued to battle the Ferguson Fire, which has burned more than 80,000 acres since July 13.
The weather service meteorologists said winds arriving to the Valley as part of the cool weather system could help clean up the air. Winds had begun to pick up Saturday in several areas, including at 10 mph in Fresno.
