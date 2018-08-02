Fresno police say missing 14-year-old girl last seen at FoodMaxx has been found

A 14-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday outside a Fresno FoodMaxx was found tonight, police said.
Lt. Michael Landon said in an email that Tanya Sidhu is now safe at home. Police did not elaborate on the circumstances of her disappearance or where she was found.
Sidhu was last seen Wednesday in the parking lot of the FoodMaxx at Shaw and Feland avenues.
Prior to her disappearance, surveillance cameras showed the girl walking to a black SUV from her mother’s parked car in the FoodMaxx parking lot.
