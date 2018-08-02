Sleeping in trash bins is risky. This homeless man found out the hard way

A homeless man sleeping in a commercial trash bin was injured Thursday in Visalia when a trash truck dumped him into the collection compartment.
It was the second time someone sleeping in a trash bin has been dumped into a trash truck in the past two months, Fire Capt. Darrin Hughes said.
At 5:22 a.m., the Visalia Fire Department responded to a report of a person trapped inside a city trash truck.
Firefighters found an injured man inside the trash collection area of the truck. He may have been injured when the compactor was activated.
The driver was unaware a person was trapped in the truck until he heard noises coming from the back. The driver immediately called 911 and shut down the truck.
Firefighters were called for extra help in getting him out. It took about an hour to get him stabilized and into a basket to be lifted out. He hip was was either dislocated or broken, so he was taken to the hospital.
