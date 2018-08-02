Fresno girl declared missing, taken from FoodMaxx in black SUV, police say

A 14-year-old girl went missing outside a Fresno FoodMaxx on Wednesday evening.
The Fresno Police Department on Thursday said Tanya Sidhu was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a FoodMaxx located at Shaw and Feland avenues.
Police said surveillance cameras showed Tanya walking quickly to a black SUV from her mother’s parked vehicle in the FoodMaxx parking lot, as her mother shopped. The SUV then drove away with the girl.
Police said Tanya was possibly seen later that night at the Motel 6 on Barcus Avenue near Shaw Avenue. Tanya was last seen wearing a blue soccer jersey and black leggings with the word “pink” on the legs.
The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her safe return.
Anyone who may have seen Tanya is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000, detective Mark Sotelo at 559-621-2499, or detective Felipe Corona at 559-621-2111.
