When will the heat record end? Sooner than you think and it’s going to feel good

Fresno continues to be in the midst of a record-breaking heat wave.
The city had its 25th day of consecutive 100-degree peak temperatures late Monday. Earlier in the day, the temperature hovered around the high 90s..
“It’s going to be close,” said Jim Dudley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford, before the temperature finally hit 100, just after 5 p.m..
During later July and August temperatures typically peak around that time, Dudely said.
Record aside, there is relief coming, as noted by anyone with a weather app on their phone.
Forecasters are calling for temperatures to drop into the 90s by the weekend and remain there for awhile. That’s if predictions hold and the current ridge of heat moves off to the east, which its expected to do in the next few days.
It will be replaced by an offshore flow from the pacific. “That would certainly cool us down,” Dudley said.
Plus, a decrease in moisture as the marine air comes in will make the temperatures feel cooler, he said.
While July’s heat wave has been extraordinary in its length, it hasn’t broken any individual daily records. The highest temperature in the 25-day run was 108 (on July 8 and 18). The hottest day on record in Fresno was July 8, 1905. It was 115 degrees.
Nor, is it likely we will hit the 63 days needed to break the overall summer record for 100-degree heat, Dudley said, especially if this changing weather pattern stays for any amount of time.
“It would be difficult to break that record,” Dudley said.
Last year, there was a total of 53 days of 100-plus degree weather.
